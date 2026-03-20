Brewers unveil new fan experiences at American Family Field

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The Brief Fans visiting American Family Field will notice new fan experiences in 2026. The right-field concourse now features a fully renovated space with new interactive games and improved accessibility. Opening in June 2026, the UW Credit Union Plaza will debut outside the stadium with a Wisconsin-themed mini-golf course, a cow-themed play yard, and a performance stage.



The Milwaukee Brewers unveiled new fan experiences coming to American Family Field.

New fan experiences

What we know:

The team shared renderings for both The Glove Playground, presented by Aurora Health Care and the UW Credit Union Plaza.

The Glove Playground, presented by Aurora Health Care (Credit: TKWA/MBBC)

According to the Brewers, the indoor play area on the right-field concourse has been reimagined. Now formally dubbed The Glove Playground, the space was expanded and fully renovated with refreshed games, including an interactive sausage race game and a new slide.

The Glove Playground, presented by Aurora Health Care (Credit: TKWA/MBBC)

The iconic giant glove fans remains.

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UW Credit Union Plaza

Dig deeper:

The UW Credit Union Plaza will be outside the ballpark on the east side of the stadium.

UW Credit Union Plaza (Credit: TKWA/MBBC)

The plaza is expected to be completed in two phases. The first phase will be open to the public on game days starting in June. The Brewers said this portion will include a Wisconsin-themed mini-golf area, children’s playground, beer garden and performance stage to host pregame entertainment and live music.

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The second phase is expected to be done by 2027 opening day, and will include concessions and other attractions. The team says beverage service will be available on the plaza. For certain games, food trucks and other vendors will offer food.

UW Credit Union Plaza (Credit: TKWA/MBBC)