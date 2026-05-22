Brewers unveil City Connect-inspired mural in West Allis: "The Launch"

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers unveiled "The Launch," a City Connect-inspired community mural, on the side of Slingshot Bar in West Allis. The piece is part of the "Wisco Pop-Up Series," a larger effort bringing Brewers-themed murals and community events to cities across Wisconsin. Created by local artist Michael Cerda, the artwork features a slingshot firing a Brewers fishing bobber, with the word "Wisco."



The Milwaukee Brewers, along with West Allis mayor, and local artist Michael Cerda, revealed the first City Connect-inspired community mural, "The Launch," on Friday, May 22.

A news release says the mural is part of the Wisco Pop-Up Series, a statewide initiative extending the City Connect story in communities around the state.

Milwaukee Brewers City Connect-inspired mural unveiled in West Allis

Cerda’s mural is featured on the side of Slingshot Bar, located at 6325 W. National Avenue in West Allis. It features the word "Wisco," a slingshot and a new Brewers fishing bobber being flung by the slingshot.

About the artist

Dig deeper:

The release says Cerda, a Milwaukee native, is the owner of Cerda Design Co., where he specializes in sign painting and design for local businesses as well as large organizations.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Cerda has painted two murals for the Milwaukee Brewers, including the Brewers "El Paletero" mural on the side of Heavy Hitters and the Barrelman and Milwaukee script mural across the street from the ballpark.

Related article

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Brewers and City of West Allis.



