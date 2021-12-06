Brewers Spring Training tickets on sale Monday

article

The Milwaukee Brewers announced Monday, Dec. 6 that tickets for Spring Training games at American Family Fields of Phoenix are on sale today at brewers.com and by phone 1-800-933-7890.



Tickets are available in four areas including Diamond Box, Field Box, Outfield Reserved and Lawn. All tickets will be priced dynamically for all seating levels and vary by game. All online and phone purchases will be digitally delivered. Parking passes will not be available for purchase in advance of games.



Additionally, group spaces are available at the Poba Party Patio, a second story group space in the right field corner for groups 50-100; the Mortenson Courtyard, located on the first baseline for various group sizes; and Suites, located on the press level for groups of up to 15 people. For more information, please call 623-245-5500 or email phxtickets@brewers.com.



The 2022 Spring Training schedule will begin on Saturday, Feb. 26. The Cactus Crew is scheduled to open play that afternoon at home against the Los Angeles Angels at American Family Fields of Phoenix. All home games will begin at 1:10 p.m. Arizona Time with the exception of March 26 at 12:10 p.m.

The Brewers 2022 Spring Training slate will feature 32 games, including 16 at American Family Fields of Phoenix, and 16 on the road, with four split-squad dates. The Cactus Crew’s schedule concludes with exhibition play by welcoming the Kansas City Royals to American Family Field for a pair of games on March 28 and 29. Information about tickets for exhibition games will be announced at later date.



Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance online. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the American Family Fields of Phoenix Box Office beginning on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 10 a.m. Arizona Time.

Please note that games and times are subject to change. For additional information, please visit brewers.com/springtraining.