Brewers spring training equipment packed, headed to Arizona
MILWAUKEE - A much-needed sign of spring, the Milwaukee Brewers spring training equipment truck was loaded up on Tuesday.
Bernie Brewer and the Famous Racing Sausages helped load the truck at American Family Field. From there, it will head to American Family Fields of Phoenix.
By the numbers:
Here's some of the stuff that's headed to Arizona:
- 20,500 baseballs
- 1,000 baseball bats
- 200 batting helmets
- 2,000 shirts
- 250 batting gloves
- 400 batting practice jerseys
- 200 game jerseys
- 300 baseball pants
- 500 pairs of socks
- 20 cases of bubble gum
- 60 cases of sunflower seeds
What's next:
The equipment truck is scheduled to arrive in Arizona on Saturday, Feb. 7. Pitchers and catchers report on Feb. 11, and the first full-squad workout is slated for Feb. 17.
What they're saying:
The Brewers are coming off a record-setting season that ended in the National League Championship Series.
"You have to give credit to Matt Arnold and the entire baseball operations department because they continue to excel both at the major league level and with our farm system," said Rick Schlesing, president of baseball operations. "The farm system was voted the best in baseball, we won the most games in the major leagues last year. The team is ready, it's fortified, we need health, I think we'll get that, and we're ready to go."
