Businesses eager for Milwaukee Brewers' season to start

Major League Baseball and its players reached an agreement Thursday, March 10 – salvaging a 162-game season in the process. And 162 games means 162 reasons to celebrate for Milwaukee businesses.

At Kelly's Bleachers, one of the bars that provides shuttles to American Family Field on game days. Manager Rachel Orth was behind the bar when she got the news she'd been waiting for Thursday.

"One of our customers actually made a comment about baseball being back, my initial reaction was to check my phone because I just didn’t believe it," Orth said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

When American Family Field fills with fans, the seats at Kelly's Bleachers fill up, too.

"I mean anywhere from 100% to 200% increase," said Orth. "It’s crazy."

Kelly's Bleachers

MODA3 in the Historic Third Ward also gets busier on game days as fans stock up on yellow and blue.

"Brewers is a big part of our business," retail associate Devin Fears said. "I’m glad that they’re back, so at least they’ll be playing baseball again."

Merchandise at MODA3

All 162 games are back on the schedule, meaning it should be a full summer of business.

"It obviously makes a huge difference for our pockets here and everybody else, the owners, the people who give us food, the people who provide us beer," said Orth. "It’s not just the workers, it’s so many levels of people that it affects."

Kelly's Bleachers said its busiest day of the year, by far, is opening day.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app