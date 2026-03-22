Brewers opener arrives amid I-94 construction delays, traffic concerns

The Brief Brewers fans warn I-94 construction near American Family Field will worsen traffic for Opening Day. Wisconsin DOT officials urge drivers to allow extra time due to lane closures and shifting traffic patterns. Brewers officials added deputies and towing support to help manage congestion near the stadium.



With Milwaukee Brewers baseball returning to American Family Field, fans and officials are preparing for heavy traffic tied to ongoing freeway construction near the stadium.

What we know:

American Family Field sits in the center of the I-94 East-West freeway project, where lane closures and traffic shifts have been in place since November 2025 as crews work to address deteriorating road conditions, traffic demand, high crash rates, and aging bridge design.

With thousands of fans expected for Thursday’s home opener, March 26, both state transportation officials and team leaders say delays will likely increase.

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Officials say traffic patterns around the stadium may take time to adjust as construction and the baseball season overlap.

Local perspective:

"You always get stuck in traffic around this place," said Max Larsson, a Brewers fan. "Go earlier. There’s always traffic with the construction going on and with it being Opening Day, it's going to be even worse."

"It’s going to be a mess. There’s no doubt about that," said Mike Fleming, a Brewers fan. "It’s going to be a lot worse when the games are on."

What they're saying:

"Reopening some of that access around American Family Field. If you are going to the games next week or beyond – just add some extra time," said Jason Roselle of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. "There is a little bit of traffic shifting out there so it is going to take a little bit longer to get in and out of the stadium."

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Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger said the team is taking additional steps to help keep traffic moving, including hiring three sheriff's deputy crews and a tow truck to quickly clear disabled vehicles from the freeway.

"We’ve got three additional sheriff's deputy crews that we hired who are going to help with traffic," he said.

The team says it will be a learning process throughout the season as fans and drivers adjust to changing traffic patterns.

What you can do:

The Brewers also have a dedicated page outlining traffic routes and detours . More can be found at WisDOT’s website as well.