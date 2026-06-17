Brewers fan honored; 10-year-old cancer survivor gets VIP night

The Brief Marcus Storm, 10, of Burlington, was honored by the Brewers and Advocate Aurora Health before Wednesday night’s game. His family said Marcus recently entered remission after five months of chemotherapy for anaplastic large-cell lymphoma. Marcus received a personalized jersey, delivered the game ball and took part in a home run derby between innings.



The lights, the logo, the sounds and the view from the field all made Wednesday night, June 17, feel bigger than baseball for 10-year-old Marcus Storm.

What we know:

Six months ago, the Burlington boy could not have guessed he would be standing at American Family Field before a Milwaukee Brewers game. At the time, his family was facing a diagnosis that changed everything.

Marcus’ dad, Steven Storm, said the family learned a lump in Marcus’ left armpit was anaplastic large-cell lymphoma, a rare form of cancer.

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"You're kind of living a couple days at a time, because that's as far out as you can plan," Steven Storm said.

The diagnosis led to five months of chemotherapy. Steven Storm said the experience tested the whole family, but also brought them closer together.

"It was challenging, but we really bonded together," Steven Storm said. "We put our faith in God, and we pressed forward."

Now, Marcus is in remission — and on Wednesday night, the Brewers and Advocate Aurora Health helped celebrate how far he has come.

"It feels good to be done," Marcus said.

Before the Brewers’ game against the Cleveland Guardians, Marcus was honored through a "Brew Crew Call-Up." He received a personalized Brewers jersey, walked onto the field and hand-delivered the game ball.

The night also included a wave to the dugout and a home run derby between innings. Marcus stepped up and dropped Wiffle balls into the seats, giving the crowd another reason to cheer.

Big picture view:

For his family, the moment was about more than one night at the ballpark. It was a chance to celebrate Marcus’ strength after months of treatment, uncertainty and hope.

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"I think it's going to be an everlasting thing, you know? It's an amazing experience to do what he just did today," Steven Storm said.

Marcus said the experience is one he will not forget.

"Probably one of the best days I've ever had being on a baseball field," he said.

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