Brewers, city officials team up to #CrushCOVIDMilwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers and City of Milwaukee officials announced on Monday, April 5 they are teaming up to crush the COVID-19 pandemic. They are using the social media hashtag, #CrushCOVIDMilwaukee.

As part of this announcement, the team revealed a public service announcement featuring several of the team's players who had received the COVID-19 vaccine -- and why they decided to move forward with it. They included pitchers Brent Suter and Freddy Peralta.

It was just kind of doing my part to help the safety of our communities like we've been talking about," Suter said. "Once I talked with the doctors...it became very evident that not only was this vaccine very effective, but it was also very safe."

The Brewers announced the team received the COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend but wouldn’t disclose what percentage of players and staffers participated.

Major League Baseball has announced it would relax protocols for teams that had 85% of their players and primary field staff vaccinated. Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns declined to say whether the Brewers had reached that 85% threshold.

Stearns did say the Brewers who participated received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett also spoke to the importance of the COVID vaccination effort.

"This is basically opening day for the general population. So just as last week was opening day for the Brewers and they had that great come-from-behind victory, we want to have a great come-from-behind victory in crushing COVID," Barrett said.

Associated Press contributed to this report.