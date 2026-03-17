Brew Crew Tuesdays on FOX6; free Brewers games for viewers at home

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The Brief FOX6 is bringing back "Brew Crew Tuesdays," offering free broadcasts of select games to viewers in southeast Wisconsin. You can watch Brewers opening day, March 26, on FOX6. Plus, there will be nine more games on FOX6 on select Tuesdays throughout the season.



FOX6 is excited to announce the return of Brew Crew Tuesdays, giving fans across southeast Wisconsin the chance to watch Milwaukee Brewers games from the comfort of their homes — for free.

Brew Crew Tuesdays are back

What we know:

It all kicks off with opening day next Thursday, March 26, with FOX6 providing coverage throughout the day. Viewers can start their day with FOX6 WakeUp News, followed by continued coverage throughout the day.

Brew Crew Tuesdays brings fans closer to the action all season long, delivering free access to select Brewers games and expanded coverage across FOX6 platforms.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Don’t miss the return of Brew Crew Tuesdays on FOX6 — and join us in cheering on the Crew.

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