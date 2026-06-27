The Brief The 11th annual Racine County Breakfast on the Farm took place Saturday. The event offers more than breakfast, with education and trivia games. Organizers said funds raised at this year's event will go toward scholarships.



Breakfast was back, and so was the community, at Saturday's 11th annual Racine County Breakfast on the Farm.

What they're saying:

"If people come here, they’re coming here for a reason. They’re not coming here to have a bad time," said Doug Holden, a Racine County Breakfast on the Farm committee member.

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Holden said even with "breakfast" in the name, it's also a time for education – from learning about a variety of animals at the petting zoo to agriculture trivia games.

"It’s really important to see all these people here because it’s showing that those long, boring meetings and all of that extra phone calls and all that, were worth it," said Ramona Holden, a volunteer.

11th annual Racine County Breakfast on the Farm

Ramona Holden said another emphasis is on locally sourced foods, which were featured across the menu.

"By us doing those locally sourced products, we’re helping out those farmers when they’re going through hard times," she said.

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Farmers at the event said it's been a hard year. They said many farmers face rising operational costs such as diesel fuel. They said severe weather also impacted crop growth and ultimately put a strain on their bottom line. But despite the pressure, many of them at the event said they remain resilient – rain or shine.

"Farmers weather through that every year. It might be a great year, it might be bad, but they’re there for the long haul," said Doug Holden. "The endurance that a farmer has is huge. Sports, that’s short term. Farmers are here forever."

Racine County Breakfast on the Farm is a nonprofit organization. Organizers said funds raised at this year's event will go toward scholarship opportunities.