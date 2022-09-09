Brat grinder: recipe

The Packers are back on the field this weekend – but why serve the same old brats?

The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a new twist on a tailgate classic.

Brat Grinders

Ingredients:

4 to 5 grilled brats, sliced into 1/4 inch slices

2 tablespoons butter or olive oil

1/2 a green pepper, sliced into thin strips

1/2 a yellow or red pepper, sliced into thin strips

1 small onion, sliced

Salt and pepper

4 to 8 slices provolone cheese

4 sub rolls, split

1/2 cup mayonnaise

3 tablespoons German or Dijon Mustard

Directions:

Heat butter or oil in a skillet. Cook onions for a few minutes over medium-low heat. Add peppers and cook until they start to get a little a soft. Season with a little salt and pepper. Mix together mayo and mustard. Spread mayo mixture on sub rolls. Fill rolls with sliced brats, peppers and onions. Top with a slice or two of cheese. Place subs on a foiled lined baking sheet and bake in a preheated 350 degree oven for about 5 minutes or until cheese melts and rolls get toasted. You can also wrap subs in foil and toast on the grill for a few minutes. Makes 4 large sandwiches.



