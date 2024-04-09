Boeing 737 makes emergency landing in Idaho due to warning light

A Boeing 737 Max 8 operated by Air Canada safely landed in Idaho on Tuesday after encountering an in-flight emergency prompted by a warning light in the flight deck, according to statements from airline and airport officials obtained by the Associated Press.

Air Canada mentioned in an email that the issue was related to a malfunctioning cargo hold indicator but provided no further details.

On Tuesday, airline officials indicated that the 122 passengers and six crew members were awaiting a replacement jet in Boise to transport them to Vancouver. Boise Airport officials, in a Facebook post, confirmed that no injuries were reported.

Despite an email seeking comment sent on Tuesday, Boeing officials did not respond immediately.

Airline executives have voiced their discontent with Boeing, and even minor incidents involving the company's jets are now drawing heightened scrutiny.

Boeing has been facing increased scrutiny from regulators and lawmakers since January, when a Boeing 737 Max 9 jet experienced a fuselage rupture midflight, leading to an emergency landing. This represents a significant challenge for the aerospace giant, reminiscent of the series of tragic accidents involving Max jets in Indonesia in 2018 and Ethiopia in 2019.

Most recently, a Southwest Airlines jet bound for Houston had to return to Denver on Sunday shortly after takeoff when its engine cover detached and struck the wing flap, as reported by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Southwest Airlines stated that the Boeing 737 made a safe landing, and passengers destined for Houston were being transferred to another aircraft, according to a company statement.

What is going on with Boeing?

Today, the majority of criticism and investigations aimed at Boeing are focused on its Max jets. These aircraft come in two variants currently in operation: the Max 8 and the larger Max 9.

Boeing initiated the development of the Max series in 2011 in response to a new, more fuel-efficient model introduced by its European competitor, Airbus. Marketed as an enhanced version of the 737, the Max was promoted as requiring minimal additional pilot training — a crucial feature for Boeing's most successful aircraft.

The Max included significant changes, notably the automated MCAS flight-control system, which Boeing downplayed. Implicated in two crashes, it resulted in 346 deaths. Boeing settled a $2.5 billion Justice Department investigation for misleading regulators. Max jets were grounded for nearly two years for flight-control system modifications, revealing systemic failures at Boeing.

Boeing's two-aisle 787 has also faced manufacturing issues, leading to occasional delivery delays. In June, the company announced inspections on tail fittings, specifically the horizontal stabilizer, due to a "nonconforming condition." Last year, 787 deliveries were paused as federal regulators reviewed documentation related to new plane work.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. It was reported from Los Angeles.