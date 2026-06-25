Bob Uecker mural tailgate-themed celebration set for June 30

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The Brief A massive downtown Milwaukee mural of legendary Brewers announcer Bob Uecker, painted by artist Mauricio Ramirez, is officially finished. A public, tailgate-themed celebration is scheduled for Tuesday, June 30. The event kicks off at 11:30 a.m., offering a free Miller Lite toast for the first 500 eligible guests, followed by 500 complimentary bratwursts and ballpark snacks.



A tailgate-themed celebration has been set to mark the completion of "Mr. Baseball," a massive 80-foot by 100-foot mural of Bob Uecker in downtown Milwaukee.

Uecker mural celebration

What we know:

The mural is the work of artist Mauricio Ramirez. It depicts Uecker in his renowned role as play-by-play announcer for the Milwaukee Brewers – and can be found on the north side of the Wintrust Financial Center at 731. N. Jackson Street.

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A news release says the ownership group of the Wintrust Financial Center, with support from The Westin Milwaukee, We Energies Foundation, Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, and Visit Milwaukee, commissioned Ramirez for the Uecker mural.

Bob Uecker, Mr. Baseball mural

Tuesday's event

Timeline:

The celebration is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30. It is expected to include remarks from Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, mural sponsors, Mauricio Ramirez, and representatives from the Milwaukee Brewers. Members of the Uecker family will also be in attendance.

The news release says the first 500 guests of legal drinking age will have the opportunity to enjoy a can of Miller Lite, courtesy of Molson Coors, for a celebratory toast.

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After the program, 500 brats will be distributed along with ballpark snacks and bottled water. Entertainment and games will be provided by the Milwaukee Brewers Dance Crew, Street Team, DJ James, Bernie Brewer, Barrelman, and the Famous Racing Sausages®.

Should it rain on Tuesday, the event will take place on Wednesday, July 1.