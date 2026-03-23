Bob Harlan Celebration of Life; former Packers president, CEO remembered

The Brief A celebration of life was held on Monday, March 23, for former Green Bay Packers President and CEO Bob Harlan. Services included a visitation and Mass at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral, followed by a memorial at the Lambeau Field Atrium. The event drew current and former Packers personnel, along with NFL dignitaries, to pay their respects in Green Bay.



A celebration of life was held on Monday, March 23, for former Green Bay Packers president and CEO Bob Harlan.

Bob Harlan remembered

What we know:

A visitation took place at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral in Green Bay. It was followed by a Mass of Christian Burial and later, a Celebration of Life at the Lambeau Field Atrium.

Several current and former members of the Packers organization, as well as dignitaries from other NFL cities, attended the Harlan memorial.

FOX6's Ted Perry spoke with Packers who felt a need to attend the visitation, Mass or the Celebration of Life.

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What they're saying:

"He fit the city very well. I mean, if I would have had a reason to call him, I'm sure he would have answered the phone and called me back. There were others in the office, same thing. It was the security, all of them. They're very attuned to the community. And the community needs to appreciate what they've done for the city," said Mary Sobralske, a Packers fan.

"After moving games from Milwaukee, which was a big move unto itself, because Green Bay was producing more than Milwaukee having games here than at County Stadium before they built the new stadium. And John Underwood, who was the treasurer and part of the executive committee, walked into my dad's office and said, if we don't do something drastic, we're going to go broke. And my dad looked at him, and he thought, how can we grow broke?" said Kevin Harlan, Bob's son.

Packers statement on Harlan's passing

What they're saying:

Harlan died following a brief illness, the Packers reported on Thursday, March 5. He was 89 years old.

The Packers issued the following statement from current Packers President and CEO Ed Policy.

"The Packers family was saddened to learn of the passing of Bob Harlan. Bob was a visionary leader whose impact on the franchise was transformational. From his inspired hiring of Ron Wolf to turn around the club’s on-field fortunes to his tireless work to redevelop Lambeau Field, Bob restored the Packers to competitive excellence during his tenure and helped ensure our unique and treasured flagship NFL franchise was on sound footing for sustained generational success.

"We send our deepest sympathies to his wife, Madeline, and the entire Harlan family."

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