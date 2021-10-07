Boat maker relocates to Wisconsin from Michigan

article

Grand Craft Boats LLC, a manufacturer of custom mahogany watercraft, is moving its headquarters and production operations from Holland, Michigan, to Genoa City – in Walworth County.

The announcement came on Thursday, Oct. 7 from the office of Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC).

A news release says "Grand Craft serves the luxury boat segment, combining old-world craftsmanship with advanced manufacturing processes, contemporary functionality, and technical innovation."

Patrick Gallagher, Grand Craft’s President & Chief Executive Officer, issued the following statement:

"Our products are a perfect match for Wisconsin’s deep tradition of lake recreation and enjoyment of the outdoors. We’re thrilled to continue building our business here."

The boat maker will lease a 20,300 square foot facility located at 1021 Williams Road in Genoa City, which will serve as the company’s headquarters and house its production operations. Grand Craft expects to employ 20 workers in Genoa City within three years.

WEDC is supporting the project by authorizing up to $125,000 in state income tax credits over the next three years. The actual amount of tax credits Grand Craft will receive is contingent on the number of jobs created and the capital invested in the project.

The Milwaukee 7 (M-7) regional economic development organization also worked to attract Grand Craft to Wisconsin.

