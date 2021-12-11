Blue Origin flight: Michael Strahan, 5 others to launch into space

Blue Origin's third human rocket launch will lift into space Saturday, and former NFL player and TV personality Michael Strahan, along with five others, with be on board for the ride of a lifetime.

The suborbital flight NS-19, courtesy of Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos, is scheduled to launch just before 9:45 a.m. ET from West Texas on New Shepard — the company’s reusable suborbital rocket system designed to take astronauts to the internationally-recognized boundary of space.

According to Steve Lanius, NS-19 lead flight director, this is New Shepard’s 19th mission to space, and it’s the first time with six people on the flight.

"The mission operations team has confirmed in our flight radius review earlier this week that the vehicle has met all mission requirements and is ready to fly," Lanius said in a status update Friday. "Astronauts have completed their training and are ready for launch."

The launch was previously scheduled to blast off Thursday for the 10-minute flight. However, on Wednesday, the event was bumped to Saturday because of high winds.

"We’ve launched additional radiosonde weather balloons to gather more data on the weather, and everything right now — upper-level winds and surface weather — looks great for launch tomorrow," Lanius continued. "We’re going to continue to keep an eye on it as things can always change with the weather."

Lanius added, "Safety is our number one priority, and this vehicle will not launch until I’m satisfied that it’s safe to do so."

The astronaut manifest includes Strahan, a former NFL star, who played 15 seasons with the New York Giants, helping the team win Super Bowl XLII over the New England Patriots in his final season in 2007.

Since retiring from the NFL, Strahan has become a notable media personality, appearing as a football analyst on FOX NFL Sunday and later serving as co-host of ABC's "Good Morning America", as well as "Live! with Kelly and Michael" from 2012 to 2016.

According to People Magazine, Strahan plans to bring a few heirlooms and a lucky charm with him on the journey. While the 50-year-old has to heed a 3-lb. weight limit for his personal belongings, he told the outlet exclusively he will take along the 12 shell casings from the 12-gun salute performed at his father’s funeral, his Super Bowl XLII Ring, his Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence and two watches. He'll also bring up a pearl necklace from his girlfriend Kayla Quick's late grandmother, his FOX and ABC employee ID cards and a lucky $2 bill.

Joining Strahan on the short hop will be Laura Shepard Churchley, the oldest daughter of America’s first astronaut, Alan Shepard. Alan Shepard became the first American to fly in space when he blasted off in May 1961.

"I'm excited to kind of be following in my father's footsteps, for starters," said Churchley in an interview on "Good Morning America."

The trip will also include four paying customers: Dylan Taylor, a space industry entrepreneur, investor Evan Dick, and Bess Ventures founder Lane Bess and Cameron Bess — the first parent-child duo to fly in space together. The company hasn't disclosed the price.

Bezos, who also founded Amazon, was on the company’s debut flight in July, along with his brother and the youngest and oldest to fly in space.

"The launch crew is ready, the vehicle’s ready, the crew is ready and New Shepard is a go for launch," Lanius concluded.

On Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it will no longer give out commercial astronaut wings starting next year because too many people are launching into space. Strahan will still make the cut since the FAA isn't clipping its commercial astronaut wings until Jan. 1. NASA astronauts also have nothing to worry about going forward, they'll still get their pins.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. The Associated Press contributed.