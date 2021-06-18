Blood drive: Milwaukee County Zoo offers perks if you donate

article

Lions and tigers and bears, oh my! As the Milwaukee County Zoo is gearing up for the summer crowd, they also want to help those in need. The American Red Cross is teaming up with the Milwaukee Radio Alliance for the 16th annual Milwaukee County Zoo Blood Drive.

The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage. Between trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries, the nation's blood inventory is running low. The good news is, in most cases people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine can donate blood and platelets. To know if you're eligible, make sure to know the name of which COVID vaccine you got.

Milwaukee County Zoo

Not only will donors receive free same-day zoo admission and parking, but they'll receive a bag with gifts from sponsors and a $10 gift card via email.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The blood drive will take place from Monday, June 28 through Wednesday, June 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the zoo’s Peck Center, 10001 W. Bluemound Road. Appointments are strongly encouraged.

To make an appointment, you can download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org.