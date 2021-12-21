Blood Drive at Milwaukee County Zoo on Dec. 27 & 28

article

Join Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin for the 21st annual Season of Giving Blood Drive at the Milwaukee County Zoo on Monday, Dec. 27 – Tuesday, Dec. 28. Versiti hopes to collect more than 500 units of lifesaving blood during the two-day drive.

As a token of gratitude, all attempting donors will receive free same-day zoo admission, along with a ticket for a future visit, a $10 e-gift card and a festive Bundt cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes. All donors will also automatically be entered into the Drive to Save Lives Sweepstakes to win an SUV.

To make an appointment, call 1-877-BE-A-HERO (1-877-232-4376) or visit versiti.org.

All blood types are needed, with type O-positive and O-negative most in demand. O-positive is the most common blood type, while O-negative blood is the universal type that can be received safely by all patients in emergencies when the blood type is not known.

Anyone 17 or older who is in good health and meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to donate blood. Parental consent is required for 16-year-olds to donate. Appointments are preferred to ensure a quick and convenient donation, but walk-in donors are also welcome. The entire process takes about an hour. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes their birth date.

For additional information about the Drive to Save Lives sweepstakes, including how to enter without a blood donation, please visit the sweepstakes webpage at bit.ly/3xDaUBq and see the official sweepstakes rules at bit.ly/drivetosavelifes .