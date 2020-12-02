Expand / Collapse search

Blend Coffee & Cocktails arrive at Ballpark Commons

By Jorge Reyna Jr
Small Business
FRANKLIN, Wis. - Blend Coffee and Cocktails officially opens this week at the Ballpark Commons in Franklin.

The new shop will be offering coffee, tea, and food items along with alcoholic drinks.

Mike Zimmerman, CEO of ROC Ventures, issued this statement on the opening of the new shop:

“The ultimate goal of a place like Blend is to facilitate community by curating a food and beverage menu with the process of placemaking. Becoming the local coffee shop and cocktail lounge will bring people together and create meaningful collisions."

Operators of the shop say they will spend the first months open concentrating on a convenient to-go operation for coffee -- and offer a limited capacity for its cocktail lounge. 

