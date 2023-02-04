Black History Month: STEM icons honored in youth art contest

article

In honor of Black History Month, a few kids at Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee are creating art that recognizes Black STEM icons.

The Clubs and UScellular are down to seven finalists for the contest, which is underway for the seventh time.

"It's our seventh annual Black History Month art contest," said UScellular's Robert Smith. "It always brings the excitement around this time."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

People like Ruby Bridges, the 6-year-old who defied a mob to desegregate her Louisiana school, and Mae Jemison, the first African American woman to travel into space, are icons to look forward to in the contest.

"It's important to give back," said Smith. "We know how important it is for our youth to learn about STEM figures, whether it's past or present influential leaders, and just how much African Americans have contributed to society in that aspect."

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee

The Black History Month art contest requires the students to have more than just creativity. The students are responsible for researching and learning about the people who paved the way for them.

Competition recognition is an honor for kids, according to the Clubs' Deonte Lewis.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"I think it's really giving the young people a moment to understand their greatness and that they come historically from greatness," he said. "I think everyone has the opportunity to be educated by it."

Voting for the contest's winner is open to the public. The competition runs until Feb. 28, and the winner will walk away with $250. You can vote on UScellular's website.