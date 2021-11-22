Black Friday breakfast casserole: recipe
Thanksgiving is now just days away – but what to do with all those leftovers?
Angie Edge from the Wisconsin Dairy Farmers joins FOX6 WakeUp with a 30-minute breakfast dish that uses those leftovers and gets you ready for Black Friday shopping in no time.
Black Friday Breakfast Casserole
Ingredients
- 1 pound breakfast sausage
- 2 cups prepared stuffing
- 8 ounces Maple Leaf Nordic™ Fontina cheese, shredded (2 cups)
- 1 1/2 cups leftover mashed potatoes
- 1/2 cup gravy
- 4 large eggs
- Minced fresh herbs, optional
Instructions
- Heat oven to 350°F.
- Cook sausage in a large skillet over medium-high heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. Cool completely.
- Combine the sausage, stuffing and fontina in a large bowl. Spread mashed potatoes over the bottom of a greased 11 x 7-inch baking dish. Layer with stuffing mixture; spoon gravy over top. Bake for 15 minutes.
- Remove from oven. Make four shallow wells in the casserole, using the back of a spoon. Carefully crack an egg into each well. Bake for 14-16 minutes longer or until egg whites and yolks are firm. Garnish with fresh herbs if desired.