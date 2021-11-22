Black Friday breakfast casserole: recipe

Thanksgiving is now just days away – but what to do with all those leftovers?

Angie Edge from the Wisconsin Dairy Farmers joins FOX6 WakeUp with a 30-minute breakfast dish that uses those leftovers and gets you ready for Black Friday shopping in no time.

Black Friday Breakfast Casserole

Ingredients

1 pound breakfast sausage

2 cups prepared stuffing

8 ounces Maple Leaf Nordic™ Fontina cheese , shredded (2 cups)

1 1/2 cups leftover mashed potatoes

1/2 cup gravy

4 large eggs

Minced fresh herbs, optional

Instructions

