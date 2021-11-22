Expand / Collapse search

Black Friday breakfast casserole: recipe

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Thanksgiving is now just days away – but what to do with all those leftovers?

Angie Edge from the Wisconsin Dairy Farmers joins FOX6 WakeUp with a 30-minute breakfast dish that uses those leftovers and gets you ready for Black Friday shopping in no time. 

Black Friday Breakfast Casserole

Ingredients

  • 1 pound breakfast sausage
  • 2 cups prepared stuffing
  • 8 ounces Maple Leaf Nordic™ Fontina cheese, shredded (2 cups)
  • 1 1/2 cups leftover mashed potatoes
  • 1/2 cup gravy
  • 4 large eggs
  • Minced fresh herbs, optional

Instructions

  1. Heat oven to 350°F.
  2. Cook sausage in a large skillet over medium-high heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. Cool completely.
  3. Combine the sausage, stuffing and fontina in a large bowl. Spread mashed potatoes over the bottom of a greased 11 x 7-inch baking dish. Layer with stuffing mixture; spoon gravy over top. Bake for 15 minutes.
  4. Remove from oven. Make four shallow wells in the casserole, using the back of a spoon. Carefully crack an egg into each well. Bake for 14-16 minutes longer or until egg whites and yolks are firm. Garnish with fresh herbs if desired.