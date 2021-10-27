Black bear seen outside Wisconsin mall

Black bear spotted outside Antigo mall
A black bear was seen wandering around outside a mall in Antigo, Wisconsin. (Credit: April West via Storyful)
ANTIGO, Wis. - A black bear was spotted enjoying a nighttime stroll near a mall in Antigo, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, Oct. 26.
In this video taken by April West, the bear emerges from a nearby drive-through window before making its way to the parking lot.
