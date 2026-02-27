Bird flu confirmed in Jefferson County commercial poultry flock

article

The Brief Avian influenza, also known as bird flu, has been found in Jefferson County. Birds from the flock will not enter the food system. The affected premises have been quarantined to restrict movement of poultry and poultry products.



Avian influenza, also known as bird flu, has been found in a commercial poultry flock in Jefferson County.

Bird flu

What we know:

The affected premises have been quarantined to restrict movement of poultry and poultry products. Birds on the property will be depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease.

Birds from the flock will not enter the food system.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Jefferson County Public Health are monitoring exposed farmworkers for symptoms. The risk to the general public in Wisconsin remains low.

Prevention information for farmworkers or others who have close contact with birds, dairy cows, or other relevant animals can be found here.

Report signs of illness

What you can do:

To report increased mortality or signs of illness among domestic birds, dairy cattle, or other animals, contact DATCP at (608) 224-4872 (business hours) or (800) 943-0003 (after hours and weekends).

For updates on how the virus is affecting domestic birds in Wisconsin, and to find resources on protecting Wisconsin poultry, visit DATCP’s HPAI in Poultry webpage.