Bird flu identified in Racine County; backyard poultry flock

The Brief Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI H5N1) was confirmed in a backyard poultry flock in Racine County. Birds at the site were depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease. The disease can be spread by contact with infected birds, commingling with wild birds or their droppings, equipment, or clothing worn by anyone working with the animals.



A case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI H5N1), commonly known as bird flu, has been identified in a backyard poultry flock in Racine County.

Birds at the site were depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease.

H5N1 HPAI viruses

What we know:

H5N1 HPAI viruses are highly contagious and often fatal to domestic poultry. Caused by influenza type A viruses, the disease varies in severity depending on the strain and species affected.

The disease can be spread by contact with infected birds, commingling with wild birds or their droppings, equipment, or clothing worn by anyone working with the animals.

DATCP continues to urge all livestock owners to implement strong biosecurity measures to protect their flocks and herds from the disease. This includes washing hands, disinfecting equipment, restricting access to animals, and separating new additions to the flock or herd for at least 30 days. Poultry owners are asked, when possible, to keep their birds indoors.

To help producers determine if their poultry are located within an active control area or surveillance zone, poultry owners are encouraged to use DATCP’s mapping tool.

Report mortality or signs of illness

What you can do:

To report increased mortality or signs of illness among domestic birds, dairy cattle, or other animals, contact DATCP by following the instructions on the Animal Disease Reporting webpage.

H5N1 in Other Species

What we know:

The HPAI H5N1 virus has continued to circulate in both wild and domestic birds in North America since December 2021. Since that time, the H5N1 virus has also affected other species, including mammalian species. To date, Wisconsin has not identified an H5N1 infection in dairy herds in the state. DATCP continues to work with U.S. Department of Agriculture to conduct testing for H5N1, encourage biosecurity, and provide resources to producers.

For updates on how the H5N1 virus is affecting dairy cattle across the country, and to find resources on protecting Wisconsin dairy cattle, visit DATCP’s H5N1 in Dairy Cattle webpage.