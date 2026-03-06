Bird flu confirmed in Walworth County commercial poultry flock

article

The Brief A case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI, commonly called bird flu) was detected in a commercial poultry flock in Walworth County. The site has been quarantined, and the bird population there will be depopulated and not enter the food system. While the risk to the general public remains low, health officials are monitoring farm workers for symptoms and providing prevention resources for those in close contact with animals.



Avian influenza, also known as bird flu, has been identified in a commercial poultry flock in Walworth County.

Bird flu in Walworth County

What we know:

The affected location has been quarantined to restrict movement of poultry and poultry products. Birds on the property will be depopulated to prevent the disease from spreading. Birds from the flock will not enter the food system.

Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) animal health officials are responding.

Related article

Quarantine protocols

Big picture view:

When bird flu is found in a Wisconsin poultry flock, a control area is established within a 10 kilometer area around the area to restrict movement on or off any premises with poultry.

To help determine if poultry is in an active control area or surveillance zone, poultry owners are encouraged to use DATCP’s mapping tool.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Monitoring illness in humans

What we know:

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Walworth County Public Health are monitoring exposed farm workers for bird flu symptoms. The risk to the general public in Wisconsin is low.

Preventing the spread

Big picture view:

DATCP urges all livestock owners to implement strong biosecurity measures to protect their flocks and herds from the disease. That includes washing hands, disinfecting equipment, restricting access to animals, and separating new additions to the flock or herd for at least 30 days.

Poultry owners are asked, when possible, to keep their birds indoors.