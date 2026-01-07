Expand / Collapse search

BILTRITE in Greenfield; handcrafted artisan furniture is a specialty

By
Published  January 7, 2026 9:45am CST
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee
About BILTRITE in Greenfield

About BILTRITE in Greenfield

Brian Kramp is in Greenfield where their team offers high-quality, affordable furniture with exceptional personal service.

GREENFIELD, Wis. - For nearly 100 years, BILTRITE has been a family-owned furniture store selling pieces for every room in your house. Brian Kramp is in Greenfield, where their team offers high-quality, affordable furniture with exceptional personal service.

Picking the right mattress

Picking the right mattress

Brian Kramp is at BILTRITE in Greenfield where they're experts in picking the right mattress for you.

More than 50 Amish made builders

More than 50 Amish made builders

Handcrafted artisan furniture is a specialty at BILTRITE and Brian Kramp is getting a look at some of the more than 50 Amish made builders that are represented in their Greenfield warehouse.

Go big or go small

Go big or go small

If you have a smaller space or may even be a bit on the shorter side, you don’t need to have big furniture that doesn’t fit you or your room. Brian Kramp is at BILTRITE where they can go big or go small.

Items for your living room

Items for your living room

Looking for new furniture? BILTRITE has items for your living room to the rec room. Brian Kramp is in Greenfield at the family-owned furniture store that’s been in business since 1928.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Create a space in your place

Create a space in your place

Make a statement in your house, condo, or apartment with pieces that are affordable by using professional design services from BILTRITE.

Out and AboutFOX 6 WakeUp NewsGreenfield