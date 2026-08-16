Billiards fundraiser honors 2 women killed in Milwaukee hit-and-run

The Brief Pool players held a fundraiser to remember two women killed in a Milwaukee hit-and-run last month. Amy Austin and May Daiber were killed after being hit by a reckless driver near Vienna and Teutonia. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads police to the driver.



Pool players came together to remember the two women killed in a hit-and-run crash last month.

On Saturday, hundreds of people came out to honor Amy Austin and May Daiber through the game they loved.

"They were loved in the pool community," said Debora Austin, Amy's sister. "They touched everybody that had any kind of connection with them."

It was a fundraiser that came just a month after Milwaukee police say the 49-year-old and 48-year-old were leaving a bar after playing pool when they were hit by a reckless driver near Vienna and Teutonia. Both women died, and police say the driver took off.

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"I'm still trying to believe that she's gone," Debora Austin said. "She's not only my sister, but she's my best friend."

Matt Daiber said he is just trying to stay strong for the loss of his wife, May.

"It's just the reality is slowly setting in," Matt Daiber said. "It was hard to deal with. The kids are kind of coming to terms."

Through their favorite game, the family hopes to seek justice.

"The person that was driving the car that didn't even wanna stop," Debora Austin said.

"We need the word to get out," Matt Daiber said. "We have to find someone to hold them accountable."

The family raised funds to provide support and is offering a $10,000 reward for information that helps find the driver to help bring closure.

"We really need the community to come forward. If you want the $10,000, come forward," Debora Austin said.

Fundraiser organizers reached out to FOX6 and said over $20,000 was raised in Saturday's fundraiser. This will be split in half and go directly to the Austin and Daiber families.

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What you can do:

Milwaukee police say they are still looking for the person who was driving a black SUV.

Police want to hear from anyone with information. You can call MPD at 414-935-7360. People can also provide information anonymously by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline.

GoFundMe campaigns

GoFundMe campaigns are also available for both of the women – one for Amy Austin's family and one for May Daiber's family.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Abril Preciado and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.