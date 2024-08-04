'Bike4Friendship' cycling event supports adventure, inclusion

It's a cycling event for adventure and inclusion.

On Sunday, Aug. 4, around 200 people participated in the annual ‘Bike4Friendship’ ride in Mequon.

Some people rode 100 miles, but there's a deeper mission behind the miles.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Dozens of bike riders pedaled with a purpose on Sunday morning, taking part in Bike4Friendship, which supports the Friendship Circle of Wisconsin.

Bike4Friendship

"Friendship circle is a non-profit that provides programs and services for people with disabilities," said Levi Stein, Executive Director of Friendship Circle of Wisconsin. "To see bikers with accessible bikes, with high-speed bikes, expensive, it doesn’t matter, we’re all here for the same cause."

"It’s all about inclusion. Everyone deserves someone," said Leigh Bojan.

The ride began in Mequon. Bike riders had the chance to do a 5k route.

There were also options to pedal 30, 64 and 100 miles.

Friendship Circle

"We’re energized to be pedaling and doing what we can," Glenn Bushee.

"All it takes is one little extra moment of doing something nice. That’s all it takes," said Chaya Schechter.

"I’ve been volunteering for 15 years. I just have to support an amazing place," added Bojan.

That excitement has helped this bike ride grow over the last year.

Organizers say the money and miles are meant to support inclusion for kids and adults.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"We had about 35 riders, we raised about $75,000. This year we are closer to 200 bike riders and raising about $200,000," added Levi. "Just spread the friendship."

Bike4Friendship

It's a message and mission celebrated long after riders cross the finish line.

To learn more about the Friendship Circle of Wisconsin, click here.