Big Bend proposed sports complex; Vernon board opposes project

Emotions ran high at a Village of Vernon board meeting over a proposed sports complex in neighboring Big Bend.

What we know:

Earlier Thursday, Vernon issued a resolution formally opposing the project. After public comment, board members acknowledged there is little they can do because the final decision rests with Big Bend officials, but they voted to officially oppose the development.

On January 29, the Big Bend Plan Commission voted to table its decision on the sports complex following significant public outcry.

The commission met again Thursday, but the sports complex was not listed on the agenda and was not discussed.

What they're saying:

During public comment, Waukesha County Supervisor Deb Schroeder, who represents both Vernon and Big Bend, addressed the board.

"I don't know what you guys can do as a village to prevent this, but I feel strongly that you guys are passionate, and you should keep pressing forward with your objections," said Schroeder.

The backstory:

Developers said the proposed 150-acre Breck Athletic Complex would have a substantial economic impact on the village of Big Bend, which has a population of around 1,500.

That's estimated at around $170 million. The complex would have numerous athletic fields, indoor facilities, and commercial businesses. It would also feature a hotel and a gas station.

Public meetings have been held to discuss opinions about the proposal. Many neighbors have already expressed concern, while others see it as a slam dunk for the surrounding area.

Located at the corner of State Highway 164 and Skyline Avenue, it sits at the border of the village of Vernon. Neighbors there and in Big Bend said the project would be more of a headache, with concerns about noise pollution, light intrusion and traffic congestion.

If approved, construction will take place in phases through 2030.

