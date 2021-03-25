Biden doubles COVID-19 vaccination goal, addresses border crisis in 1st White House press conference

After more than 60 days in the White House, President Joe Biden held his first news conference on Thursday — taking questions on a range of subjects from the East Room in a nationally televised event.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise the president used that national audience to tout his administration’s accomplishments over the previous two months.

Despite inheriting the world’s most COVID-19 infections, deaths and hospitalizations, those numbers have drastically improved since he took office, thanks in large part to the vaccination effort. Before taking office, Biden vowed to have 100 million shots administered by the end of his first 100 days. That milestone was passed a week ago.

Now he’s aiming for 200 million shots administered before his first 100 days expire.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks during an Equal Pay Day event in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on March 24, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"I believe we can do it," Biden proclaimed.

And he mentioned the latest jobs report, which shows a pandemic-low 684000 new unemployment claims in the last week.

"That's the first time in a year the numbers have fallen below the pre-pandemic high," Biden said.

Even so, when the floor opened up for questions, reporters quickly steered the news conference towards ongoing crises, like climate change, gun control and immigration.

Mass shootings have plunged the nation back into a debate over gun control.

On March 22, a gunman in Boulder, Colorado killed 10 people at a grocery store. And on March 17, a gunman killed eight people inside Atlanta-area spas, six of whom were Asian women.

The Atlanta shootings put a spotlight on the violence and hate speech the Asian-American community has endured, spiking last year with the onset of the pandemic.

Biden fielded several questions on an increasing number of migrants who are crossing the southern border, amplifying the Republican calls for a more strict border policy.

Biden placed Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of the administration’s response to the border, where a humanitarian crisis is unfolding.

Biden says he’s flattered by the claim that immigrants are surging to the border because he is "a nice guy," but he dismissed it all the same. He said his administration is in contact with Mexico, trying to determine the number of people the U.S. would accept and how many Mexico would bring back.

With either issue, Biden said it’s up to Republicans to work with him.

"Republicans are going to have to determine if we’re going to work together or the way in which they want to proceed is to divide the country, continue politics of division," Biden said.

The conversation eventually reached the 2024 presidential election. Biden indicated that it is his plan to seek re-election without committing to another campaign.

But when pressed for a concrete yes or no answer, Biden stood his ground and said, "My plan is to run for re-election. That is my expectation."

He said Harris would remain on the ticket should he run again.

This story was reported from Atlanta. The Associated Press contributed.