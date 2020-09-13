Biden calls ambush of LA deputies 'unconscionable,' Trump floats death penalty if officers die
LOS ANGELES - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden called the shooting of two sheriff's deputies in Los Angeles "unconscionable" while President Donald Trump called for a "fast trial" with the possibility of the death penalty on Sunday.
"This cold-blooded shooting is unconscionable and the perpetrator must be brought to justice," Biden wrote on Twitter after the Saturday shooting. "Violence of any kind is wrong; those who commit it should be caught and punished. Jill and I are keeping the deputies and their loved ones in our hearts and praying for a full recovery.
The officers were being treated at St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, Calif., the Long Beach Press-Telegram reported.
Trump first responded to the ambush-style shooting early Sunday morning.
"Animals that must be hit hard!" Trump wrote, referring to criminals who target law enforcement.
"If [the deputies] die, fast trial death penalty for the killer. Only way to stop this!" Trump later wrote.
Both deputies were sworn in just over a year ago and the female deputy is the mother of a 6-year-old boy, officials said in a 10 p.m. news conference. Both of their families were rallying around them at the hospital.
Sheriff Alex Villanueva said while authorities don't have a detailed suspect description, one of the deputies described the shooter as a "dark-skinned male."
Villanueva said the shooting shows the dangers officers face in the streets and how situations can change in "the blink of an eye."
