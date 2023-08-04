Best deals in August

Although summer is winding down, your chances to save money this month is rising!

Consumer Reports shares how to save big in August on the products you’ll need to wrap up summer and get into that back-to-school groove.

Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its top tested products all year long, so it knows exactly when they go on deep discount. Here are the top products to look out for in this month’s Best Time to Buy.

August is all about back-to-school and Labor Day sales. This month you can expect sales on tech items like computers, tablets, and printers.

The end of August also signals early Labor Day sales, where you can find deals geared more toward seasonal items like grills, as well as vacuums.

Set your student up for success this year with a new laptop. The Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch is as low as $749.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. t’s the lowest price CR has seen on the MacBook, and its battery lasted 12.5 hours in web browsing tests.

Skip the ink refills and go with a laser printer for all of your studying needs.

The HP LaserJet printer is now $89 at Amazon and Walmart. While the model prints only in black and white, it offers outstanding overall performance, great functionality, and a low print cost.

And for you college students, cook cup noodles to your heart’s content with an affordable microwave. The microwave oven from Commercial Chef is $76.49 at JCPenney.

Whether it’s for Labor Day, camping, or tailgating, a good grill will serve you well when you’re on the go. The portable grill from Coleman is as low as $249.99 at Walmart.

And finally, a stick vac that won’t break the bank.

The Hoover ONEPWR Blade Max is as low as $184.98 at Amazon. CR says the cordless stick vacuum performs well in its pet hair, bare floor, and edge cleaning tests.

And if you’re looking for something else, Consumer Reports also points out that dehumidifiers, freezers, robotic vacuums, and wireless routers are all on sale this month.

Round out your summer with great savings!