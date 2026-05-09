Best Buddies Friendship Walk in Oconomowoc celebrates inclusion

The Brief On Saturday, the annual Best Buddies Friendship Walk took place in Oconomowoc. The event raised more than $120,000 for Best Buddies programs. Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick stopped by to take pictures with people.



The Best Buddies Friendship Walk celebrated friendship and promoted inclusion for people with disabilities on Saturday morning.

In Oconomowoc, 1,200 walkers came out to Wisconsin Brewing Co. Park for the annual event. It raised more than $120,000 to support Best Buddies programs.

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What they're saying:

Most people know Best Buddies for its peer-to-peer friendship program, which pairs students who have special needs with those who don't at 75 Wisconsin schools – but the nonprofit's reach goes beyond that.

"We have an adults program, our citizens program, and we have our jobs program, and we also have leadership development programs," said Justin Stipan, Best Buddies Wisconsin advisory board chair. "Best Buddies is really aimed at eliminating that feeling of isolation through all these connections we create throughout the state."

" I like the friends and I appreciate everyone that comes to support me and all that – the walk is fun to do," said Best Buddies participant Matt Purfuerst.

Dig deeper:

After the walk, Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick stopped by to take pictures with people. He volunteered with the program when he was in high school in Massachussetts and has continued his involvement in Wisconsin.

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