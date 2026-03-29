Benson Boone coming to Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum on July 22

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The Brief Benson Boone is coming to Milwaukee as part of his Wanted Man Tour. He'll perform at Fiserv Forum on July 22. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 3.



Benson Boone is coming back to Milwaukee, this time at Fiserv Forum on July 22!

Tickets

What we know:

Tickets for Benson Boone's Wanted Man Tour will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 3, at 11 a.m. on the Fiserv Forum website.

Fans can register for presale access now. Artist presale begins Wednesday, April 1 at 11 a.m. Fans can also access Local and Spotify presales on Thursday, April 2.

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About Benson Boone

What we know:

The tour announcement follows a busy few months for Boone, who recently wrapped up his sold-out global American Heart Tour.

He also appeared in an Instacart Super Bowl commercial with Ben Stiller and headlined a set at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco as part of the Super Bowl LX concert series.

Last year, Boone received his first GRAMMY® nomination for Best New Artist at the 67th Annual GRAMMY® Awards, where Boone delivered a performance of his breakthrough smash "Beautiful Things."

Last April, he took over the Coachella main stage, bringing out Brian May of Queen for an electrifying, viral rendition of "Bohemian Rhapsody." The two reunited during the European leg of Boone’s American Heart Tour, performing together at the London and Birmingham stops.