Beloved Steny's employee, Special Olympics Coach Ken Kuemmerlein dies after battle with COVID-19
MILWAUKEE -- FOX6 News learned Sunday, July 19 a beloved person in the community lost his battle with COVID-19.
Ken Kuemmerlein was an employee at Steny's in Milwaukee, and a coach with Special Olympics Wisconsin.
The medical examiner confirmed he passed away in the ICU Sunday.
West Allis Mayor Dan Devine tweeted condolences Sunday night:
Steny's Marketing Manager Matt Callies issued this statement to FOX6 News:
“We in the Steny's family are completely heartbroken that our very good friend did pass away yesterday. He fought the good fight but unfortunately lost. We would ask though at this time, that everyone please allow those that knew Ken to grieve. He was a great man helping with special olympics and actually coached the national golf team in Du Bai two years ago.”