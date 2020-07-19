Beloved Steny's employee, Special Olympics Coach Ken Kuemmerlein dies after battle with COVID-19

MILWAUKEE -- FOX6 News learned Sunday, July 19 a beloved person in the community lost his battle with COVID-19.



Ken Kuemmerlein was an employee at Steny's in Milwaukee, and a coach with Special Olympics Wisconsin.



The medical examiner confirmed he passed away in the ICU Sunday.



West Allis Mayor Dan Devine tweeted condolences Sunday night:









Steny's Marketing Manager Matt Callies issued this statement to FOX6 News:

