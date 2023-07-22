I-43 car fire in Ozaukee County, driver unharmed: officials

article

The Belgium Fire Department put out a car fire on I-43 Saturday afternoon, July 22.

It happened near Jay Road around 12:30 p.m. The fire department said crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The driver, who was the only person in the car, got out unharmed before firefighters got there.

Additional photos from the response were posted on the fire department's Facebook page.