Beef French dip with au jus: recipe

Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to make a really easy recipe – but it takes a bit of time.

It's a homemade French dip sandwich.

Beef French dip with au jus

INGREDIENTS:

3 pounds beef Brisket Flat Half

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 large sweet onions, cut into 1/4-inch slices

2 cups reduced-sodium beef broth

2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

1 package (1-1/4 ounces) dry onion soup mix

1 teaspoon minced garlic

8 to 10 French rolls, split, toasted

Sliced provolone or Swiss cheese (optional)

COOKING:

Cut beef Brisket Flat Half into 3 to 4 pieces. Heat oil in stockpot over medium heat until hot. Place beef brisket in stockpot; brown pieces evenly. Remove brisket from stockpot; set aside.

Add onions to stockpot; cook on low heat 18 to 22 minutes until lightly caramelized, stirring occasionally. Add broth, soy sauce, soup mix and garlic. Return brisket to stockpot; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 2-1/2 to 3 hours or until brisket is fork-tender.

Cook's Tip: Beef brisket can be cooked, covered, in an oven preheated to 325°F for 2-1/2 to 3 hours or until brisket is fork tender.

Remove brisket; keep warm. Skim fat from cooking liquid. Carve brisket against the grain into very thin slices. Divide brisket evenly among rolls and top with prepared onions. Top with cheese, as desired. Close sandwiches.

Cook's Tip: After carving, beef can be returned to cooking liquid and kept warm over low heat until ready to serve, if desired.

Serve sandwiches with cooking liquid on the side for dipping.