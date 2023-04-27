Beef breakfast pizza ole: recipe

Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for beef breakfast pizza ole.

INGREDIENTS:

1 recipe Basic Country Beef Breakfast Sausage

1/2 cup salsa verde

1 package (11 to 14 ounces) thin-crust refrigerated pizza dough

3/4 cup diced tomatoes

1/2 cup reduced-fat shredded Mexican blend cheese

6 eggs

2 tablespoons thinly sliced green onions

Optional Garnish

Salsa verde

COOKING:

Preheat oven to 425°F. Prepare Basic County Beef Breakfast Sausage. Stir in salsa verde.

Basic Country Beef Breakfast Sausage: Combine 1 pound Ground Beef (96% lean), 2 teaspoons chopped fresh sage or 1/2 teaspoon rubbed sage, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon onion powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium high heat until hot. Add beef mixture; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally.

Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed beef sausage. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Meanwhile, coat large shallow-rimmed baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray. Unroll dough on prepared baking sheet. Pat or roll evenly to 11 by 14-inch rectangle, pinching together any tears, if needed. Bake 8 minutes. Remove from oven and top evenly with beef mixture, tomatoes and cheese. Make six "wells" in beef mixture and crack one egg in each "well."

Cook's Tip: Scrambled eggs may be used in place of over easy eggs if desired.

Bake in 425°F oven 13 to 18 minutes or until desired doneness of egg is reached. Remove from oven; sprinkle with green onions. Cut into six pieces. Serve with additional salsa, as desired.