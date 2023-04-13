Beef and veggie frittata: recipe

Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for beef and veggie frittata.

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

4 small red-skinned new potatoes (about 6 ounces), cut into 6 wedges each

1/2 cup water

1 cup thinly sliced yellow onion

1 small zucchini, cut lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/4-inch thick slices

1 teaspoon salt, divided

1/2 teaspoon pepper, divided

6 large eggs

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

3 tablespoons shredded Italian cheese blend

1/2 cup chopped tomato

COOKING:

Heat oven to 350°F. Combine potatoes and water in 10-inch nonstick ovenproof skillet; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 8 to 10 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Remove from skillet; keep warm. Pour off remaining water from skillet, if necessary.

Brown Ground Beef with onion in same skillet over medium heat 6 minutes, breaking beef up into 3/4-inch crumbles. Add zucchini. Cook 2 to 3 minutes or until zucchini is just tender. Pour off drippings. Return potatoes to skillet. Add 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper; mix thoroughly.

Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160ºF. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.

Whisk eggs, basil and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in large bowl. Pour evenly over beef mixture. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake in 350°F oven about 18 to 20 minutes or until eggs are set.

Sprinkle frittata with tomato. Cut into 4 to 6 wedges.