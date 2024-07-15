Becher Street in West Allis; a look at 4 businesses

Brian Kramp is in West Allis checking out four different businesses on Becher Street. Looking for a spot that has everything from a café that serves breakfast and lunch sandwiches to a shop that sells some of the best cheese Wisconsin has to offer? Check out West Allis Cheese and Sausage Shoppe has you covered.

Whether you’re getting ready to grill out or need some special for that charcuterie board, Becher Meats brings the old-fashioned goodness you cannot beat!

When The Bake Sale opened in 2020, the shop focused on selling products made by Milwaukee bakeries – Now they have a team of bakers that make everything from pastries to pies.

It’s no secret that out area has some of the best burgers around and Archie’s Flat Top is one of the more recent places to open even though the inside looks like an old 50’s style diner.

