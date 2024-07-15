Expand / Collapse search

Becher Street in West Allis; a look at 4 businesses

Published  July 15, 2024 10:04am CDT
Brian Kramp is in West Allis checking out four different businesses on Becher Street. Looking for a spot that has everything from a café that serves breakfast and lunch sandwiches to a shop that sells some of the best cheese Wisconsin has to offer? Check out West Allis Cheese and Sausage Shoppe has you covered. 

West Allis Cheese and Sausage Shoppe

Brian is with the owner who’s created a stretch of businesses that local foodies flock to.

Whether you’re getting ready to grill out or need some special for that charcuterie board, Becher Meats brings the old-fashioned goodness you cannot beat! 

Becher Meats

Brian Kramp is in West Allis with a butcher that knows how important brats are to summers in Wisconsin.

When The Bake Sale opened in 2020, the shop focused on selling products made by Milwaukee bakeries – Now they have a team of bakers that make everything from pastries to pies.

The Bake Sale

Brian Kramp is checking out the delicious baked goods you can find all week at The Bake Sale in West Allis.

It’s no secret that out area has some of the best burgers around and Archie’s Flat Top is one of the more recent places to open even though the inside looks like an old 50’s style diner. 

Archie’s Flat Top

Brian Kramp is in West Allis checking out a smash burger that’s the best on Becher Street.

