Missing Beaver Dam woman; man arrested, charged with homicide
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with the disappearance of Alexis Nelson.
Missing woman
Dig deeper:
Alexis Nelson, who is from Beaver Dam, has not been heard from since May 2025.
On Friday, May 15, following an extensive investigation, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office arrested 43-year-old Aaron Nelson in connection with the disappearance and homicide of Alexis Nelson.
The Dodge County District Attorney’s Office has formally charged Nelson with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse.
He is currently being held in the Dodge County Jail.
Police tips
What you can do:
Beaver Dam police are asking anyone with information to call the department at 920-356-2552.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.