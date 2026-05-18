Missing Beaver Dam woman; man arrested, charged with homicide

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The Brief An arrest has been made in connection to the disappearance of Alexis Nelson. Alexis has been missing since spring 2025, which is the last time family members say they heard from her. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office arrested 43-year-old Aaron Nelson on May 15.



The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with the disappearance of Alexis Nelson.

Missing woman

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Alexis Nelson, who is from Beaver Dam, has not been heard from since May 2025.

On Friday, May 15, following an extensive investigation, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office arrested 43-year-old Aaron Nelson in connection with the disappearance and homicide of Alexis Nelson.

The Dodge County District Attorney’s Office has formally charged Nelson with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse.

He is currently being held in the Dodge County Jail.

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Police tips

What you can do:

Beaver Dam police are asking anyone with information to call the department at 920-356-2552.