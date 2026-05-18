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Missing Beaver Dam woman; man arrested, charged with homicide

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Published  May 18, 2026 11:17am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
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Aaron Nelson 

The Brief

    • An arrest has been made in connection to the disappearance of Alexis Nelson.
    • Alexis has been missing since spring 2025, which is the last time family members say they heard from her.
    • The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office arrested 43-year-old Aaron Nelson on May 15.

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with the disappearance of Alexis Nelson. 

Missing woman

Dig deeper:

Alexis Nelson, who is from Beaver Dam, has not been heard from since May 2025.

On Friday, May 15, following an extensive investigation, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office arrested 43-year-old Aaron Nelson in connection with the disappearance and homicide of Alexis Nelson.

The Dodge County District Attorney’s Office has formally charged Nelson with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. 

He is currently being held in the Dodge County Jail.

Related

Beaver Dam woman missing since spring 2025, police still seeking info
article

Beaver Dam woman missing since spring 2025, police still seeking info

Beaver Dam police and the Dodge County Sheriff's Office are still looking for any information on the whereabouts of 42-year-old Alexis Nelson.

Police tips

What you can do:

Beaver Dam police are asking anyone with information to call the department at 920-356-2552.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Dodge County Sheriff's Office. 

Crime and Public SafetyDodge CountyNews