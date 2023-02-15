Beaver Dam police chase, crash; 3 kids arrested

article

A Beaver Dam police chase Tuesday night, Feb. 14 ended with a crash. Three kids were arrested – and another person remains "at large."

According to police, officers spotted a stolen vehicle around 8 p.m. and tried to stop it – but it fled. A short chase began, and the fleeing vehicle hit several others vehicles before crashing into a ditch near Spring and Woodland.

The occupants got out and ran off. Two kids were found and taken into custody that night. Two others believed to be involved were not immediately found after the area was searched by officers, K-9s and thermal imaging tools. The third kid was arrested Wednesday morning, Feb. 15 in Waupun.

One officer and the two kids arrested the night of the chase had minor injuries due to the crashes. They were treated at an area hospital and released.

Police plan to refer charges against all three kids arrested thus far.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Beaver Dam Police Department.