Beaver Dam Lake rescue, authorities stress ice safety

A person was rescued from Beaver Dam Lake after falling through the ice Friday, Dec. 8.

According to Beaver Dam Fire & Rescue, crews were dispatched to Waterworks Park around 4:30 p.m. Multiple Beaver Dam Fire Department units responded, including the department's hovercraft and a medic unit carrying "Rapid Deployment Craft."

Beaver Dam police officers on scene advised the person was about 100 yards from shore. The police department had deployed their drone for a better vantage point.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Featured article

Upon arrival, one firefighter wearing an ice rescue suit made their way onto the ice and made contact with the person. Another firefighter deployed the rapid craft. The person was rescued out of the water at about 4:45 p.m. and was off the lake a few minutes later. Paramedics evaluated the person at the scene before the person was taken to a hospital.

Beaver Dam Fire & Rescue stresses the importance of knowing the depth and quality of ice before venturing out to ice fish or conduct other recreational activities. Officials said the incident could have had a much worse outcome if it was not for a bystander seeing the person fall through the ice and the quick response and rescue by first responders.