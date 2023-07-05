Beaver Dam house fire; 2 residents escaped to safety

article

Beaver Dam firefighters battled flames at a two-story home on Hillcrest Drive early Wednesday, July 5.

The firefighters were dispatched to the scene around 1 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found flames venting through the roof – and fire had spread to a nearby fence and threatening a neighboring home. At that point, officials requested a Box Alarm that brought in more crews from other communities.

Two residents were at home sleeping when the fire occurred. Both were able to get out of the home safely before firefighters arrived. Nobody was hurt.

Crews remained on scene for several hours to conduct overhaul operations and ensure the fire was fully extinguished.

Assisting on the scene was the Beaver Dam Police Department and Alliant Energy. Mayville EMS, Juneau, Fox Lake, Horicon, Fall River, Waupun, Columbus, and CLR Fire Departments, all responded as part of the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System. The Hustisford and Watertown Fire Departments staffed the Beaver Dam Fire Station for the duration of the event.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.