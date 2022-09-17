Beaver Dam house fire; flames contained to kitchen

article

Beaver Dam firefighters were dispatched to S. Center Street on Friday evening, Sept. 16 for a house fire.

When the emergency responders arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from the front of the house and fire beginning to come out a rear window.

A news release says crews were able to quickly knock down and extinguish the fire and keep the fire contained to the kitchen. Firefighters remained on scene just under two hours to make sure the fire was completely extinguished and to ventilate the building.

The residents of the home were displaced due to smoke and/or water damage. St. Vincent de Paul and the Red Cross are assisting those residents with their needs at this time.

Nobody was hurt.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department was assisted by the Beaver Dam Police Department, Dodge County Sheriff’s Department Communication Center.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.