Beaver Dam garbage fire, semi-trailer contents dumped on roadway
article
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - Garbage was dumped on a Beaver Dam roadway Wednesday morning after it caught fire inside a semi-trailer.
Firefighters were forced to dump the solid waste onto the Highway 151 northbound off-ramp at Madison Street to extinguish the blaze, officials said.
After the fire was put out, the fire department said the Dodge County Highway Department and GFL Environmental cleared the road and hauled the charred trash to an area landfill.