Beaver Dam firefighters hurt in training exercise; 1 seriously

Three firefighters were hurt in Beaver Dam on Monday evening, Feb. 12 – one of them seriously – during a training exercise.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said the Beaver Dam Fire Department was conducting training operations on Beaver Dam Lake around 7:40 p.m. Three firefighters were operating on the fire department air boat in the area of Grape Island.

A crash occurred on Grape Island, but the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

All three firefighters were injured in the crash, with one seriously injured.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is leading the investigation and will provide additional information on the crash after they conduct their investigation. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Beaver Dam Police Department are assisting the DNR in the investigation.

Officials are not releasing specifics on the injuries or the names of the injured firefighters at this time.