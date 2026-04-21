BCDI Ride Into Literacy Gala coming up in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Wanda Montgomery and Keesha Jones-Sutton joined FOX6 WakeUp News to discuss the Black Child Development Institute's Ride Into Literacy gala. The event strives to ensure Black children and families across the state have access to the opportunities that literacy provides.
- When: 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 30
- Where: The Garage at Harley-Davidson Museum, 400 W. Canal St.
- For more information, including how to get tickets, visit the organization's website.