Bavarian Bierhaus free beer, brats for Fred Usinger Day

The Bavarian Bierhaus will be celebrating Fred Usinger Day with a free keg tapping and free bratwurst on Saturday, Feb. 26.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. All guests will get a free 12-ounce beer and a free Usinger bratwurst.

The keg-tapping will take place at noon and be accompanied by a raffle. The raffles will be drawn at 4 p.m., with first prize being a barrel party for up to 50 people. There will also be live music from Polka Steve.

In 2016, the Bavarian Bierhaus re-opened the space once occupied by the Bavarian Inn. It features a Bierhall, a brewery, and multiple indoor and outdoor event spaces.