The Brief Bass Bay Brewhouse will rebuild and reopen after a December fire. The owner said the cause of the fire was undetermined. Thrive Architects said work will begin in August. It's expected to be done next year.



Bass Bay Brewhouse will rebuild and reopen after a December fire destroyed the Muskego restaurant, the architects behind the project announced Wednesday.

New Bass Bay Brewhouse

What they're saying:

Thrive Architects, the team selected to lead design and rebuilding efforts, said its plan is to create a state-of-the-art facility that mirrors the "spirited, welcoming essence" of the original Bass Bay Brewhouse.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"This place has been such a special place to so many people over the years, and we're very excited to bring it back," Bass Bay Brewhouse owner Ryan Oschmann said in a statement. "Being here watching this happen now is bittersweet, but it's time to move forward and start building towards the future."

"Projects like this are deeply meaningful because they transcend traditional architecture," Thrive Architects' Jeremy Bartlett said in a statement. "They are about community, shared memories, and designing a space where families and friends can continue to gather for generations to come."

PHOTO GALLERY: Renderings of new Bass Bay Brewhouse

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Renderings of new Bass Bay Brewhouse in Muskego (Courtesy: Thrive Architects)

What's next:

Construction is scheduled to start in August. The project is expected to be completed in March 2027.

Bass Bay Brewhouse Fire

The backstory:

Bass Bay Brewhouse burned for hours on Dec. 12, 2025. More than a dozen departments rushed to put out the flames, which turned the sky orange. Smoke was visible from miles away.

The Tess Corners Fire Department said the freezing temperatures and lack of nearby hydrants proved challenging that day.

PHOTO GALLERY: Fire at Bass Bay Brewhouse

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Bass Bay Brewhouse

Investigators said the building was a total loss, leaving behind only memories of a place people in Muskego gathered at for decades. Oschmann said the cause of the fire was undetermined, which complicated insurance claims and did not give the family closure.

In the meantime, Bass Bay Brewhouse has reopened as Bass Bay Beer Garden. The restaurant and bar that stood for decades was destroyed, but Oschmann said the outdoor patio bar and gazebo were spared.